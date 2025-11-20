Drew Uyi, one of Africa’s most respected voices in sports management and athlete branding, is set to grace the prestigious Deal Done Serbia event as a featured speaker on December 12, 2025.

Advertisement

The two-day gathering, renowned for dissecting the complexities of the football transfer market, will bring together top football agents, scouts, club executives, legal experts, and key industry stakeholders. It is a hub designed to foster learning, engagement, and collaboration within the global football community.

Deal Done Serbia has built a strong reputation as a platform where the mechanics of the transfer window are explored in depth through high-level lectures and discussions. According to the organizers, the event seeks to “shed light on the transfer market, strengthen connections within the football community, and celebrate the spirit of unity and collaboration that lies at the heart of our sport.” With Drew Uyi’s participation, the 2025 edition promises even greater insight and inspiration for attendees.

Advertisement

The organisers expressed their excitement in an announcement that read: “Deal Done Serbia x Dr. Drew Uyi.” They further added, “We are delighted to announce that Dr. Drew Uyi will be joining us as a featured speaker at Deal Done Serbia 2025.”

This confirms the inclusion of one of the industry’s most influential strategists, whose work continues to impact athletes and clubs across continents.

The statement went on to highlight what participants can expect: “Prepare for an engaging and insightful session as he shares his expertise in athlete branding, personal development, and professional growth. This is a unique opportunity to learn directly from a leading voice in the sports business industry.”

It is an endorsement of Uyi’s ability to translate his extensive experience into practical guidance for rising and established professionals alike.

In a message shared on social media, the organizers added: “Deal Done Serbia is proud to welcome Dr. Drew Uyi as a distinguished speaker. His knowledge and perspective will provide valuable inspiration to our audience,” a message that Dr. Drew Uyi posted on his Instagram handle.

This further underscores the mutual respect between Uyi and the event’s leadership, as well as their shared goal of enriching the global football ecosystem.

Andrew Uyioghosa Ogbomoide, popularly known as Drew Uyi, is a British football agent, brand strategist, and entrepreneur with deep roots in the global sports industry. A registered intermediary with the Football Association (FA) since 2018 and an accredited FIFA Players Agent since October 2023, he has built a remarkable career working with top-tier players and shaping their professional journeys through strategic branding and representation.

His client portfolio includes notable stars such as Emmanuel Dennis, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Odion Ighalo, Shehu Abdullahi, Olarenwaju Kayode, and Moses Ebiye. Uyi notably brokered Olarenwaju Kayode’s loan move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Turkish side Gaziantep—one of many deals that highlight his expertise in negotiation and career development.

His influence has also expanded into public service. In 2023, he was appointed Youth Ambassador of Edo State by Governor Godwin Obaseki in recognition of his positive impact on sports and youth development.

In 2025, Uyi further solidified his footprint on the global sports scene by winning two prestigious awards. He was celebrated at the maiden Nigerian UK Sports Awards (NUKS Award) in London and later honored at the France-Nigeria Sports Award in Paris, where he received a special “Recognition for Contribution in Athlete Branding.” These accolades affirm his status as one of Africa’s most dynamic figures in athlete management, and his presence at Deal Done Serbia 2025 is poised to add even greater value to an already distinguished event.