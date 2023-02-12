Argentine legend, Lionel Messi has been shortlisted in the top three of the FIFA Best Player Award for the year 2022.

He was nominated alongside his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.

The top three were selected by coaches, captains, journalists and fans from the initial 14 man list.

Mbappe’s France were first runner-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and he won the tournament’s golden boot with eight goals and two assists in seven games. He also won the French Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

Benzema didn’t participate at the World Cup with his native France due to injury but he won the UEFA Champions League and Laliga with Real Madrid winning the golden boot in both competitions, scoring 15 goals in the UCL and 27 in the latter.

Messi who is seen as the favourite won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Argentina also receiving the player of the tournament accolade (seven goals and three assists) as well as having the most assists at the Mundial. He also won the French League title with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi won his six previous awards when it was called the FIFA World Player of the Year (2009), the FIFA Ballon d’Or in each year from 2010-12 and again in 2015, then in the current title of Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2019. While Mbappe and Benzema are yet to win the award.

The award will be held on February 27 at Paris, France.