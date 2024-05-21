Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been confirmed as Liverpool’s new manager.

The Reds agreed a compensation deal worth £9.4m with the Dutch club in April after the 45-year-old was identified as the man to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Klopp, who had been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015, left the club following their season-finale win against Wolves on Sunday.

After the game, the 56-year-old German called on Liverpool fans to get behind their new boss, chanting “Arne Slot, na na na na na”.

Slot’s three-year contract at Liverpool will officially start on 1 June, subject to a work permit.

The Dutchman led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, while this season they have won the Dutch Cup and finished second in the league.

It is believed that the attacking style of Slot’s teams, his personality and his ability to develop players were key factors in making him Liverpool’s top choice for the job..