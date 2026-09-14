FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will meet Nigerian football stakeholders in Abuja on Monday as the international bodies seek a way out of the leadership crisis engulfing the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The meeting comes after the resignation of NFF president Ibrahim Gusau and several members of his board, the suspension of the planned electoral process and growing disagreement over how the federation should be restructured.

But even before the FIFA-led engagement, a fresh dispute has emerged over representation, with the Advocacy for Nigeria Football Reform Initiative demanding equal representation for the Players Union bloc and State Football Association chairmen.

The group’s chairman, Prince Harrison Jalla, said the Players Union bloc would attend the 14 September meeting with six representatives, despite the NFF allocating the bloc only three places in its invitation.

Jalla described the arrangement as “an anomaly”, arguing that the six State FA chairmen should not outnumber representatives of the Players Union bloc in discussions that could determine the future structure of Nigerian football.

“The Players Union bloc would attend the FIFA meeting slated for 14th September 2026 in Abuja with six members, same as allocated to the State Football Association chairmen,” Jalla told LEADERSHIP Sports.

“We can’t rebuild our football on a faulty foundation. The FA chairmen cannot outnumber the Players Union bloc in the new dispensation, whether in meetings, reconstitution of the Congress, standing committees, etc.”

He also argued that the NFF should not select representatives of the federation’s constituent groups, insisting that each bloc should determine who speaks for it.

The controversy is likely to form part of the broader discussions as FIFA and CAF seek agreement on a credible route back to constitutional governance.

For the intervention to succeed, stakeholders will need to agree on a clear roadmap for restoring an elected NFF leadership, resolving disputes over delegates and eligibility, and establishing an electoral process acceptable to the various parties.

The meeting must also navigate the delicate relationship between the Federal Government, through the National Sports Commission, and the autonomy of the NFF as a FIFA member association.

A successful outcome would ideally prevent any threat of international sanctions while establishing stronger safeguards on financial accountability, electoral procedures, transparency and institutional checks and balances.

However, FIFA is unlikely to choose Nigeria’s next NFF president, rewrite the country’s football laws or determine its domestic political and administrative structure.

Ultimately, Nigerian football stakeholders will have to implement any agreement reached in Abuja.

For Jalla, the immediate priority is ensuring that the rebuilding process begins on an equal footing.

“The NFF 2010 Statutes, as amended, is very clear on the status of its five federating units as being equal,” he said.

“We advise the NFF to jettison old tricks and start the rebuilding and transition process in a fair, just and transparent manner.”

Monday’s meeting could therefore prove a crucial first step towards ending the crisis — but its real significance will be measured by what happens after FIFA and CAF leave Abuja.