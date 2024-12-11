The 2034 men’s football World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, while Spain, Portugal and Morocco will jointly host the 2030 tournament, the world soccer governing body, FIFA has confirmed.

Both bids were uncontested and ratified at an online FIFA Congress on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia emerged last year as the sole bidder in a controversial process that saw FIFA combine the decisions on the 2030 and 2034 tournaments into a single vote.

This means that the delegates either supported or opposed both bids with no separate vote available.

FIFA Congress also ratified the centenary 2030 World Cup, which will be held across six countries in three continents with the opening three games taking place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

But the decision to award Saudi Arabia hosting rights in 2034 is highly controversial, with critics arguing that it is an effort to ‘sportswash’ the authoritarian regime’s reputation.

Saudi Arabia has been criticised for its human rights violations, criminalisation of homosexuality, free-speech restriction, and lack of women’s rights.

The country will host football’s highest-profile tournament for the first time, indicating Saudi’s growing influence on global sport.