Benue State governor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia has presented to the Benue State House of Assembly, the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N550,112,988,930.45 for consideration and passage.

Governor Alia explained during the presentation of the budget in Makurdi, the state capital, that the 2025 budget represents a 47.5% increment over the 2024 revised and approved budget.

According to Alia, “The 2025 Budget, christened ‘Budget of Human Capital Development, Food Security, and Digital Economy’, is designed to ensure continued progress, prosperity, and well-being for all our citizens.”

A breakdown of the estimate shows that the sum of N175,412,018,284.04 is proposed as total recurrent expenditure, representing 13.55% increment over total recurrent estimate for the 2024 revised budget.

The budget for Capital Expenditure is slated for N374,700,970,646.41, representing 71.5% increase over the 2024 Revised Budget, with the expectation that the attendant needs of capital expenditure will be addressed in the 2025 Budget.

A further breakdown shows that Human Capital Development, which the Governor said encompasses education and health, and is critical in his development agenda has a combined budget allocation of 30 per cent of the total budget.

‘In order to ensure food security and live up to our reputation as the food basket of the nation, this budget provides 15.28% of the total budget for livestock and agricultural production,” Governor Alia said.

“Together, we will build a state where every citizen has the opportunity to succeed, where food is plentiful, and where the digital economy opens new frontiers of opportunity for all.”

While urging the Assembly to give necessary support for the passage of the budget, Governor Alia noted, “It is not just a financial document but a blueprint for the future of our state, a future that is brighter, more inclusive, and more prosperous for all.”