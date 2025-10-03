FIFA has insisted that it cannot “solve geographical problems” amid calls to ban Israel.

The President of the world football governing body, Gianni Infantino, stated on Thursday that the organisation is more focused on promoting peace and unity. Infantino led a meeting of FIFA’s ruling council, which did not have Israel formally on the agenda before the 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures resume next week.

The strongest push against Israeli teams by European football leaders during the two-year conflict in Gaza was paused following a peace proposal made on Monday at the White House by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural, and humanitarian values,” Infantino declared.

Israel is scheduled to play a World Cup qualifier against Norway in Oslo on 11 October and Italy in Udine three days later.