FIFA has partnered with Adidas as the official supplier for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, unveiling a striking Official Match Ball that combines iconic design with advanced technology.

The ball’s design pays tribute to the host nation, the United States, featuring bold graphics and symbols that celebrate the country’s rich heritage.

Set against a pearlescent backdrop, the ball showcases jagged block patterns and deconstructed stars and stripes in red, white, and blue, a nod to the U.S. flag.

Engineered for enhanced in-game accuracy, the ball uses PRECISIONSHELL, a 20-panel design with strategically placed debossed grooves on its outer shell.

Additionally, it features integrated connected ball technology, transmitting inertial measurement unit data to the video assistant referee (VAR) system at a rate of 500 times per second in real time.