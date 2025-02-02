Neymar will wear the iconic No.10 shirt after rejoining Santos.The 32-year-old’s arrival was confirmed by the Brazilian club on Friday.

The club posted a video captioned “ThePrinceIsBack” on X.

In the clip, Neymar said: “King Pelé, your wish is my command, the throne and the crown they are still yours, because you are eternal.

“But the No. 10, it will be an honour to wear the sacred jersey that represents so much for Santos and the world.

“I promise to do everything I can to keep honouring your legacy, King.”

Neymar signs as a free agent, after his contract with Al Hilal was terminated.

During an injury-hit 18 months with the Saudi Pro League side, Neymar scored only once in six appearances.

The former Barcelona forward tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty shortly after signing for Al Hilal.

He made a return in October, but picked up a hamstring injury.

Neymar began his professional career with Santos in 2009, before making the blockbuster move to Barca in 2013.