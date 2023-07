President Bola Tinubu has ordered the investigation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and related Entities with the appointment of a special investigator, Jim Osayande Obazee, to carry out the task.

The directive was contained in a letter marked ‘Secret’ and personally signed by President Tinubu, which was sighted by LEADERSHIP on Sunday.

Obazee is the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).