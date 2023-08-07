England’s quarter-final hopes took a major blow as Lauren James was given a straight red card in the second half of the Lionesses tensed Group of 16 encounter with Nigeria on Monday morning.

The Chelsea forward was initially only handed a caution following an altercation three minutes from full-time with the Nigeria’s Super Falcons’ Michelle Alozie.

But after a VAR review, James was adjudged to have dug her studs into Alozie’s back upon standing up.

The centre referee, Melissa Borjas, wasted no time in brandishing a red card to send England down to 10 players as James was dismissed from the match.

The dismissal comes as a cruel blow to one of the tournament’s most exciting players, whose World Cup campaign looks to have come to a grinding halt.

The tournament’s official rule is a one-match ban for a red card, but the ruling can be upgraded at the discretion of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, for which a precedent has been set.

Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun was sent off in extra-time of her side’s first group stage match and was forced to serve a three-match ban.

And it is likely that James will serve a similar three-match suspension for her indiscretion, meaning that her World Cup journey will come to a premature end down under.

Thus, if Sarina Wiegman’s side progress to the tournament’s final, they must do so without the sublime skill of one of their most exciting players.