The Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced a series of appointments to key government agencies in the State.

According to statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sanusi Bature DawakinTofa, on Monday, the newly appointed officials will head some agencies of the State government.

The new appointees include; Hon. Kabiru Getso Haruna as Executive Secretary, Kano State Scholarship Board; Prof. Aliyu Isa Aliyu appointed as Director General, Kano State Bureau of Statistics; Dr Kabiru Ado Zakirai as Executive Secretary of Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSMB), and Hon. Alkasim Hussain Wudil, Coordinator, Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre.

The governor also approved the appointments of Farouq Abdu Sumaila as Executive Secretary, Kano State Guidance and Counselling Board; Alh. Umar Shehu Minjibir, Chairman, Kano State Civil Service Commission; CP Kabiru Muhammad Gwarzo (Rtd) as Director General, Kano State Corporate Security Institute, Gabasawa; Dr Abdullahi Garba Ali, Kano Informatics Institute, Kura, and Hajia Shema’u Aliyu as Head of Kano State Institute of Hospitality Management.

Others are Dr Musa Sa’ad Muhammad, Director of Kano State Sports Institute Karfi; Dr Abubakar Shehu Minjibir, Kano State Institute of Development Journalism; Abdullahi S. Abdulkadir, Kano State Institute of Farm Mechanisation, Kadawa; Jazuli Muhammad Bichi, Director, Kano State Institute of Livestock Gargai; Dr Maigari Indabawa, Kano State Film Institute, Tiga, and Kabiru Yusuf, Director, Kano State Institute of Fisheries, Bagauda.

The statement added that the appointments were with immediate effect, requiring the newly appointed officials to take the reins of their respective offices within the next 48 hours.