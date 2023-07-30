FIFA WWC: Morocco Stun South Korea To Claim First-ever Victory

Debutantes Morocco have claimed their first-ever victory at the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over South Korea in their second Group H encounter on Sunday, all but confirming the Asian side’s exit from th3 tournament.

Morocco are 55 rungs below South Korea in the FIFA women’s ranking, but the African side made an early breakthrough with their first-ever World Cup goal from striker Ibtissam Jraidi.

In the sixth minute, Hanane Ait El Haj whipped in a cross from the right and Jraidi dived forward to make contact with a deft glancing header that went in at the far post.