Former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said that he has no regret skipping his breakfast to watch the Super Falcons’ Round of 16 match in the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup tournament on Monday morning.

However, the Super Falcons lost the match to the Lionesses of England on penalties.

The Round of 16 match initially ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, giving Nigeria a chance to win a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup for the first time in nine trips to the global tournament.

But, the European champions, England won the shootout 4-2 when substitute forward Chloe Kelly converted the last kick.

Reacting to the game via his official Twitter handle, Atiku stated that the Super Falcons have every reason to hold their heads high despite the outcome.

Atiku wrote: “We may have lost to England in a penalty shootout, but the @NGSuper_Falcons have every reason to hold their heads high. I still have no regrets about skipping my breakfast for this game. #ENGNGR #FIFAWWC -AA.”