FROM PREVIOUS WEEK

Isaiah 54:17;

Revelation 12:7-8; &

Psalms 69:22–27

He understood warfare and fought spiritual enemies.

He dealt with Goliath;

He dealt with the Philistines;

He subjected all his enemies to shame;

He never lost battles;

He was the one who eventually captured Jerusalem when the people there were boasting that even if the lame and blind guide the city, it cannot be taken.

He entered through their waterways and captured the city. It is therefore spiritually beneficial to learn from his prayers to pick lessons.

It is time for you to begin to pray the aggressive prayer of the psalmist.

The coven that can withstand the aggressive prayer of the psalmist has not yet been created.

I remember that our father in the Lord who has gone to be with the Lord now. He died at age 107.

I went with him somewhere. They served us jollof-rice and fish. He said, Let us pray on the food, and we bowed our heads.

He read the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth psalms, and he was reading them in Yoruba on the food.

The food ran cold. Eventually, he finished the prayer. I could not eat. I was full of questions.

I asked,_ Daddy, why did you have to read so many psalms before we could eat?”

He looked at me and said in Yoruba, you are a kid.”

He said that he came from a highly polygamous homes with plenty of wives. He said all the wives, including his own mother, were witches.

And those were the people cooking their food. He was eating that food until he started primary 1 at the age of 17.

He said, “Young man, I will be praying n my food. That is the food that brought me to this level.

He knew the weapons. If not, his life would have been worse. Eventually, he went through school and became a man of God.

This is a very serious matter.

But the Christians of today are very lazy.

The great Apostle Babalola memorised all the psalms in his head, and that is where he used to take weapons from.

We are going to stop here today. We will continue this topic next time.

PRAYER POINTS.

1. Serpents and scorpions biting my destiny, die in the name of Jesus;

2. Thunder of God arises; destroy the enemies of my next level, in the name of Jesus;

3. Stubborn pursuers hear the word of the Lord, pursue yourselves in the name of Jesus.

God bless you and your family, in Jesus name, amen.