The Ambassador of the State of Palestinian to Nigeria, Mr. Abdallah Shawesh has accused the Israeli Defence Force of deliberately targeting aid trucks and killing aid workers in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Speaking at the Embassy of Palestine in Abuja while addressing reporters, the envoy highlighted some key issues following the attacks by Israeli forces which killed about 5 Aid workers on Monday.

He said the Monday attack was done to scare those offering support to the displaced and hungry people of Palestine, adding that the aim of the attacks on the cars conveying aids was to send a warning signal.

He said, “It was deliberately done. They want to send a clear message to others not to come to Gaza to provide aid and support for the Palestine people.

The attacks, he added “Imposes another restriction for providing aids as international agencies have all suspended aids.

Already, he said that there is an impending hunger and malnutrition as a result of lack of humanitarian access.

Shawesh quoted the World Health Organization, WHO as saying that the long-term effects of malnutrition can compromise the health and well-being of an entire future generation of Palestinians in Gaza.

He said, “preliminary toll of the ongoing Israeli war against the Palestinian people over the past 181 days has resulted in 32,916 deaths and 75,494 injured,” stressing that two -thirds of the casualties are mainly women and children.