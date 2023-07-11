Fighting Substance Abuse Through MTN’s ASAP

It took 18 schools, representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, approximately one month to prepare for a national competition. The competition was designed to evaluate the level of awareness, knowledge, and understanding of causes and preventive measures against substance abuse among secondary school students. Additionally, it aimed to recruit these students as advocates for the MTN Foundation-initiated Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP). This competition highlighted the urgent need for a united front against substance abuse in the country.

MTN Foundation, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have now taken up the mantle to save Nigeria from a generation wasted by hard drugs. One of their efforts to combat substance abuse is the 2023 MTN ASAP quiz competition, which took place nationwide, culminating in a grand finale held in Abuja.

ASAP is a multi-stakeholder; multi-sectoral behavior change initiative aimed at reducing the number of first-time substance abusers among young Nigerians aged between 10 and 25 years. When the 3-person team from PTA/NADP International College in Lafia, Nasarawa State emerged as the ultimate winners of the quiz competition, it became evident that the partnership against illicit drug use and abuse was making a significant impact in Nigeria. The competition exposed the high risk of adverse health and social challenges faced by Nigeria’s future leaders.

The month-long preparation opened the students’ eyes and minds to the dangers of substance abuse, its preventive measures, and potential solutions. “I feel very happy. It’s overwhelming. I now understand drug abuse as a one-way road that you may not be able to come out of,” expressed Abdul Isa Salihu, one of the competition’s victorious students. Salihu’s testimony reveals the knowledge gap surrounding substance abuse in Nigeria. He further said, “I am eternally