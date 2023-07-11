Dangote: Empowering Host Communities’ Students Through CSR

Dangote Group is well known for its commitment in the Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) initiatives for its host communities.

Its subsidiary, Dangote Granite Mines, Ijebu Igbo is following the footstep as it awarded multi-million-naira scholarships to 60 host communities’ students in various schools as parts of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to foster educational development in its host communities.

CSR is a management concept whereby companies integrate social and environmental concerns in their business operations and interactions with their stakeholders.

Meanwhile, a properly implemented CSR concept can bring along a variety of competitive advantages, such as enhanced access to capital and markets, increased sales and profits, operational cost savings, improved productivity and quality, efficient human resource base, improved brand image and reputation, enhanced customer loyalty, better decision making and risk management processes.

Dangote Granite Mines also promised the beneficiaries automatic employments should they excel in their studies. The management of the Company said the scholarship was in furtherance of its efforts at ensuring that its host communities are not left behind in terms of development especially in the area of education and infrastructure noting that education is one of the key areas of focus for development.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship award were drawn from the five host communities to Dangote Granite Mines which includes Ajebandele; Olorunmodi Ademowo; Saliu Baba Risi; Idi-Omo and Ijebu-Igbo township. The scholarship covers both secondary and higher institution students.