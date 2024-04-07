Two hundred artists are set to attend the maiden edition of the +234 Art fair in Nigeria

The artists, according to a statement by the organisers are from different diversities and will showcase over six hundred different works and forms of art.

Holding at the magnificent Ecobank headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, Soto Gallery in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria and the African Finance Corporation, AFC are set to nurture young talents as well as creating new vistas of opportunities for them.

Founder of Soto Gallery as wells as +234 Art Fair, Tola Akerele, said that the opportunity to showcase more artists is always a welcome one and the partnership with Ecobank made this possible.

Speaking on continuity for the artists, she said they are in talks with them on what more galleries can do. “Apart from just showcasing, this fair is an opportunity to help them know what else they can do locally, regionally and internationally.

A lot of artists we have worked with in the past now have strong international careers and this gives us joy.”

The Lagos, project director, +234 Art Fair, Toyin Laoshe, said “They (the artists) were pruned to about 200 artists from different sectors, fine art, sculpture, photography and digital art. We want to see these artists become the future guiding lights of the art world, locally and internationally. We thank our sponsors, who helped in bringing this together together and helped bring this vision to life.”

Lead curator, Arinola Olowoporoku, added that the fair is for emerging ideas, about and for Nigerian artists and Nigerians.