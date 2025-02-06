The formal defection of Senator Ned Nwoko, representing the Delta North Senatorial District, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday sparked a row among lawmakers from the two leading parties.

It is recalled that the news of Senator Nwoko’s defection has been dominating a section of both conventional and social media for some time.

He confirmed his new political alignment in a notice of departure from the PDP through a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, which was read on the floor of the Senate during plenary, with some of his family members, political associates, and constituents in attendance.

Senator Nwoko attributed his departure from the PDP to the ruling APC to the unending crises that have engulfed the PDP and urged the Senate to establish an ad-hoc committee to investigate the issues plaguing the leading opposition party, with a view to safeguarding the nation’s democracy.

The notice read: “I write to formally inform you and my distinguished colleagues of my decision to resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and consequently join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This decision was not made lightly, but rather after deep reflection and extensive consultations with my constituents, political associates, and stakeholders across the Delta North Senatorial District.

“The PDP, which once stood as a formidable platform for democratic participation and national development, has unfortunately been engulfed in persistent crises, ranging from internal divisions to a lack of clear leadership and direction. These unresolved conflicts have weakened its ability to function as an effective opposition, thereby threatening the very fabric of our democracy.

“Mr President, democracy thrives on a strong and credible opposition that keeps the government in check, promotes accountability, and ensures that the voices of all Nigerians are heard.

“The continued deterioration of the PDP raises serious concerns about the future of our multi-party democracy. If urgent steps are not taken to address this national emergency, Nigeria risks sliding into a dangerous one-party system, which history has shown to be detrimental to governance and national stability.

“In view of this, I urge the Senate to take this matter seriously by establishing an ad-hoc committee to investigate the crisis within the PDP and recommend a way forward to safeguard our democracy.

“This committee should examine the root causes of the party’s internal implosion, engage relevant stakeholders, and propose reforms that will ensure the survival of a viable opposition in Nigeria.

“I remain committed to serving the people of Delta North and contributing to the progress of our dear nation.

“Accordingly, I kindly request that my new party affiliation be reflected in the records of the Senate.”

The letter, however, sparked a partisan argument as the Minority Leader, Abba Moro, described Nwoko’s defection as illegal and unconstitutional, asserting that there was no faction within the opposition PDP.

Moro argued that while differences are an inevitable feature of political parties, the PDP stands as a united entity.

Regarding the dispute over the party’s National Secretary position, the Minority Leader stated that the party, as a law-abiding entity, adheres to the subsisting court verdict while the legal tussle continues at the apex court.

However, Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele quickly pointed out that the crisis within the PDP over the National Secretary position, which is already in court, serves as sufficient evidence for Ned Nwoko to leave the party.

Senator Moro, however, responded that the PDP, as a law-abiding party, has already obtained a court ruling confirming Sam Anyanwu as the authentic Secretary of the party, as well as a stay of execution of the Appeal Court judgment concerning him.

Senate President Akpabio, however, did not set up the ad-hoc committee as advised to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the crisis in the PDP, citing that the matter is already in court.

With Nwoko’s addition, the ruling APC now holds a convincing majority of 64 senators, compared to the PDP’s 33, the Labour Party’s five, while both the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have two members each, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has one senator.

The Anambra South seat is yet to be filled following the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, and the Edo Central seat remains vacant after the emergence of Senator Monday Okpebholo as the Edo State governor.