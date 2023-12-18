In a move to foster gender equality, inclusiveness, economic empowerment and promoting the development of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, Keystone Bank Limited recently empowered over 300 female business owners in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The well-attended event was held at the White Arena Event Centre in Old GRA, Maiduguri, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

At the ceremony, Professor Bintu Mustapha of the Department of Business at the University of Maiduguri, took the stage to enlighten the participants on essential financial literacy topics, including ‘basic book-keeping skills’ and ‘business cash flow’. The engagement, which was interactive, was conducted in both Hausa and English languages.

The event also featured the unveiling of the Pink Product by the Keystone Bank marketing team. Adding a cultural touch to the proceedings, the Ganga Kura Group from Maiduguri showcased a vibrant cultural dance and a compelling drama aimed at raising awareness about the Pink Product.

Notably, the Keystone Bank Financial Literacy and Empowerment Project garnered significant support as the northern dignitaries and representatives from various ministries came out in their numbers, highlighting the collaborative efforts towards empowering women in Maiduguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the event, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications of Keystone Bank, Izore Bamawo, said the event was organised to give female entrepreneurs in the state the necessary financial knowledge to help them make wise financial decisions.

“We are not only after profit as a Bank; this is one of the initiatives we deploy as part of our corporate social responsibility. For us, we believe in growing together, hence, our pursuits to enhance the businesses of our customers.

“I am very confident that the businesses of the attendees will benefit immensely from the insights and knowledge that the programme provided.

“This is not the first, we have gone round the country with this initiative that is designed to equip women entrepreneurs with entrepreneurial knowledge and skills to build and scale their businesses to create wealth and jobs.

“At the end of this exercise, we hope to see more empowered women creating opportunities towards achieving sustainable social economic development,” Bamawo stated.

Some of the key attendees at the program included; Hajiya Fatsuma Ahmed, Head of Accounts, Borno Investment Company Limited, representing the Borno State Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Hajiya Maimuna, representing the Ministry of Women Affairs and Hajiya Nana (HNI).

There were also representatives from the Borno State Ministry of Health, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation, Pension Board, and other governmental and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).