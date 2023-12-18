The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2,500 personnel to man security across the state during Christmas and New Year festivals.

The agency, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ayoola Michael, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Monday, said the personnel were deployed across the state to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order before, during and after the yuletide period.

“The deployment focuses on crucial areas prone to threats, including prayer grounds, worship centers, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots, and critical installations,” Michael stated.

He added that the initiative was aimed at establishing coordinated actionable intelligence, deterring and addressing potential threats to ensure a secured environment for the residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael said that the NSCDC commandant in the state has directed area commanders, divisional officers and tactical commanders to beef-up security during the Christmas and New Year celebrations to prevent any untoward situation in their areas of responsibility throughout the period and beyond.

“He also charged them to emphasize the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure to check vandalism during the yuletide.

“Commandant Umar reassures Kwara residents that NSCDC is operationally positioned to collaborate with sister security agencies and ensure a secure environment for a joyful and peaceful celebration.

“He urged members of the public to stay watchful, be on high alert, and promptly report any suspicious activities or movements of suspected criminals to security agencies for necessary actions,” the NSCDC spokesman stated.