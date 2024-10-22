Advertisement

Rivers United head coach, Finidi George, has revealed that there is the possibility of former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye joining the club.

Ideye has recently been seen training with Rivers United and watching their games from the stands.

The AFCON 2013 winner’s involvement has sparked speculation and excitement among fans and players of Rivers United alike.

Recently, Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi joined Kano Pillars with the former getting on the score sheet in the 4-3 win against Rangers.

In an interview with SportsBoom.com, Finidi said he is open to Ideye joining the NPFL club.

“Yea, there is every likelihood that he will join us. He wants to give back. That is the most important thing. He has that hunger. We’ve seen that in Ahmed Musa.

“If he is willing to do that, I think I will welcome him. He is giving back, We can’t pay him.

“Brown is a player I’ve known for years, and his experience speaks for itself. We thought it would be beneficial for our players, especially the younger ones, to learn from someone who has competed at the highest level.

It wasn’t just about his skillset, but the professionalism and work ethic he brings to the table. That’s something every team needs, especially as we aim for greater success this season.”

Completesports.com reports that Finidi emphasised that the players are already benefiting from Ideye’s time at the club.

“The impact has been immediate. You can see the younger players trying to impress, learning from his movement, his tactical awareness, and his ability to handle pressure. Brown is very approachable, and he’s been open to giving advice and sharing his experiences in Europe and with the national team.”

Finidi added that Ideye’s ability to remain calm and focused under pressure has been one of the biggest takeaways for the squad.

“It’s not every day that our younger players get to interact with someone who’s played in the Premier League and at the World Cup.

“It’s crucial for Nigerian football. When players like Brown, who have had successful international careers, come back and stay involved with local teams, it raises the standard. It also shows the younger players that they can aspire to reach those heights.

“This isn’t just about Rivers United; it’s about Nigerian football as a whole. The more veterans stay engaged, the more our domestic league grows in quality and competitiveness.

“It sends a powerful message to the players when someone like Brown takes time out to not only train but also support them during a match,” George said. “It shows them that they are worth watching and that their progress matters. It’s a huge source of inspiration.”