Advertisement

The Benue State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has made history by electing Ms Hembadoon Orsar of LEADERSHIP Newspaper as its first female chairman.

In an election held on Saturday, Orsar polled 31 votes to defeat Mr Tamenor Kwaghzer of News Eco with 20 votes.

Other positions, including vice chairman-Matthias Udende of Radio Benue, secretary -Terfa Alghga of The Voice Newspaper, Treasurer – Regina Girgi Ayongo of NTA and financial secretary – Patrick Omura of Radio Benue, were returned unopposed.

The national president of the SWAN, l Comrade Isaiah Benjamin, who was represented by the national secretary Ikenna Okonkwo, to monitor the election charged the new leaders to be committed to their responsibilities and discharge their duties with all seriousness.

He commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for the efforts he is making to develop sports in the state especially the renovation work at the Aper Aku Stadium complex which will boost sporting activities in the state.

He also commended the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development Terkimbi Ikyange, for efforts he has made to unite the sport writers in the state, which has paved way for the conduct of a peaceful election of the association.

He urged the new leadership of SWAN in Benue to bring new innovation in sports reporting and ensure collaborative efforts to succeed in their assignment.

In her acceptance speech, Orsar appreciated her colleagues for trusting her and the new officials with their mandate, promising not to betray the confidence they reposed in them.

She further pledged to champion the promotion of various sporting activities in the state including disability sports.

She also promised to ensure that the association gets a befitting office accommodation in order to create a conducive atmosphere for its members to operate.