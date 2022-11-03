A selected number of top players in the Nigeria Fintech sector have met with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, on the future of industry in the country.

The private meeting which was organised by some top players in the industry was led by the chairman, SmartCity Plc Sir Demola Aladekomo.

Aladekomo said, “The session is to allow players to have the candidate’s understanding of the Fintech sector by interacting with him on what our expectations are if he wins the election.”

The session with Obi was kicked off with a presentation by Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Fintech1000+/NESG. He encouraged him to continue with the model of collaboration between government and the private sector, and the importance of leveraging the provisions of the Startup Act to create an environment that retains, nurtures and accelerates the growth of our innovative youth.

Atobatele challenged the candidate on the need for the government to get out of Fintech players’ way and focus mainly on policies that unleash innovation.

Mr Emeka Okoye said the government should define the blueprint of the future of the country with the educational system. He called out the need to make lifelong learning relevant to the economy and society, and improve the quality of the workforce by investing more in training and technical education at the secondary levels

Obi, who spent over three hours with the group, spent over 60 percent of the time standing while he spoke extensively on what his government will do in the areas of security, corruption, agriculture, investment and managing the nation’s resources.

After listening to various requests and concerns from the audience, the Labour Party presidential candidate then requested that position papers should be prepared and sent to him on some specific requests that were made for the enhancement and growth of the sector, promising to be a listening president always open to learning.

The group looks forward to engaging other presidential candidates before the presidential election in February 2023.