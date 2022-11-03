Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has commended the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Government of Delta State for deeming it fit to build and donate a press centre and a bus to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Delta State Council.

The monarch spoke when members of the Delta State Council of NUJ Executives and Press Week Committee paid him a courtesy visit in his palace to intimate him of the activities lined up to celebrate the 2022 NUJ Delta Press Week.

He said the symbiotic relationship between government and the media was needed for the advancement of society through information gathering on the policies and programmes of government and disseminating the same to the public by the press.

The Olu of Warri, while acknowledging the indispensability of the media, said there was need for the government to regularly provide practitioners with the enabling environment to discharge their constitutional role without fear or favour.

He also commended the union for deeming it fit to visit him to acquaint him with the programmes of the Union ahead of their annual press week scheduled to hold later in the year.

He promised the willingness to render his personal assistance to help path find a seamless and successful programme for the union and prayed to God to give the chairman and his executive the wisdom to lead and leave a very good legacy for the union.

Earlier, the chairman of NUJ Delta State Council, Michael Ikeogwu, expressed the joy of the union for what the governor and the government of Delta State did for the NUJ to enable it have a roof over its head after 31 years of existence in Delta and of course, a bus for easy movement of members.

Ikeogwu had asked Ogiame to appreciate the governor on behalf of the council for such monumental gifts of a press centre and a bus, adding that “We no longer wonder about like nomads”.

The chairman told the revered king that it was a rare privilege meeting him to intimate him of what the council had planned to achieve with the 2022 Press Week, which is majorly going to celebrate illustrious Deltans who had achieved and distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours since the inception of Delta State 31 years ago.

Ikeogwu told the monarch that it was his desire to leave a befitting legacy for the union, hence there would be a fund raising to establish businesses for the council to enable it to have some level of independence.