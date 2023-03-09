Adamawa State government has denied banning commercial tricycle operators from plying the roads in the state.

Governor Ahmad Fintiri described the report as “unfounded and baseless” and warned mischief makers to desist from peddling dangerous information capable of disrupting the peace of the state.

“The rumours making the rounds that the government intends to ban their operations from Thursday is a figment of some people’s imagination. At no time did the government contemplate the idea, but the work of mischief makers,” he said.

He said the state government was worried about the unruly behaviour of some bad elements who have refused to see any good in the actions of the administration, but are bent at impeding the progress of the state.

He said, “Contrary to news making the rounds in certain quarters, the Adamawa State government has not banned commercial tricycles (Keke) from plying major roads either in the state capital or other cities across the state.

“We are ready to work with all well-meaning groups and individuals towards remaking Adamawa and placing her amongst the comity of developed States.

“I therefore urge all tricycle operators and other business owners to go about their normal businesses unhindered as no ban has been placed on Keke Napep riders in the state.”