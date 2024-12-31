Adamawa State government has inaugurated Digital Skills Training, targeting 100,000 people.

Fintiri has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the digital skills and capacity of its youth and civil servants.

After the signing ceremony, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri emphasised the state’s commitment to equipping 100,000 individuals with digital skills over the next two years, starting with 25,000 participants.

The training programme will focus on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, software development, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship.

Governor Fintiri highlighted the state’s priority on improving the health and education sectors through enhanced service delivery and governance.

The programme aims to create jobs, foster innovation, and drive economic development in the state.

Governor Fintiri encouraged youths and civil servants to seize this opportunity to enhance their skills and unlock new opportunities, promoting a brighter future for Adamawa State.

The digital academic platform for the program is now open, and interested individuals can log in and fill out the forms at http://digitalacad.adamawastate.gov.ng/

The governor thanked the Wootlab Foundation, Microsoft, and all stakeholders, particularly the media, for supporting this transformative agenda.

Dr Hammajam Ardo, special adviser to the governor on ICT, emphasised the opportunities available on the digital platform for youths and civil servants to log in and fill out forms.

Goodnews Akwaowo of Wootlab Foundation praised Governor Fintiri’s foresight in promoting digital literacy in Adamawa State.