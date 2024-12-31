The people of Opu-Nembe in the Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State have commended the inspector-general of police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, and philanthropist Dr Kojo Sam for the peace that prevailed in the community during the Yuletide celebration.

Speaking in an interview during the traditional masquerade dance and the Opu-Nembe Night of Laughter, the chairman of the Council of Chiefs, Chief Yousuo Doland Iruo, stated that the strife and chaos that had prevented the people from enjoying the Yuletide in the past few years has been sorted out.

He singled out Kojo Sam for his untiring peace efforts, which paved the way for the various programmes and activities during the Yuletide.

‘’Without him, this happiness that has engulfed the whole community would not have happened.

This community has been going through a lot, but thank God who gave this man because, at every point in human history, God has always brought somebody to liberate the people from whatever slavery they found themselves in”, he said.

The youth president, Comrade Toinpre Sambo, applauded IGP Egbetokun’s efforts in deploying his men to rescue the community from hoodlums.

He said, “I want to thank God Almighty and the Inspector General of Police for sending his team to rescue the community. As you can see, everywhere is peaceful. This is how we celebrated Christmas before some hoodlums came to disrupt the peace. People made efforts to ensure there was peace.’’

Also speaking, the President of the Young Ladies, Mrs Beatrice Awululu, pointed out that the challenges of unity which had eluded the community have returned with the programmes organised to celebrate the Yuletide.

‘’This community has been having some challenges. Opu-Nembe is back to life courtesy of Dr Kojo Sam. Opu-Nembe is back to its original state. We pray to God that this peace will continue into the New Year. What you are witnessing is how we used to celebrate the Yuletide season”, she added.

The chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Mr Konbonimi Awori, traced the crisis in the community to the intra-communal youth’s disagreement, which snowballed into a full-fledged crisis that factions in the community.

He expressed happiness that the parties involved had put the crisis behind them, leading to a peaceful Yuletide celebration.

Comedians such as Sabinus, Gordons, Mikky Meek, MC Senibo, and Dabreeze thrilled the people with rib-cracking jokes.