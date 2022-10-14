Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has proposed a budget of N140 billion for 2023 fiscal year for the state.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Dr Umar Garba-Pella, made the disclosure, shortly after the state executive council, yesterday.

Pella said the budget is made up of N91 billion recurrent and N49 billion capital expenditures, representing 65 percent and 35 percent respectively of the total budget.

The state executive council, also approved a virement of over N20billion representing 3.1% of the initial budget of N163.6billion for 2022.

He added that after evaluation of the entire performance of the 2022 budget, government found out that funds were exhausted in some sectors, while others have surplus, which informed the decision of the council for the virement within the envelope.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pella further disclosed that after deliberations, the council had also approved construction of a 3.6km Bole Road extension in Yola South local government area at the cost of N1.9billion. He said the budget is in line with the medium-term expenditure framework.