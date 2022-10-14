Ahead of the governorship election campaign flag-off for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, slated for next week, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State yesterday named a high-powered Campaign Council to prosecute the assignment.

The 542-member committee has the governor Emmanuel, as the Grand Patron, while the member of the House Representatives representing Etinan federal constituency, Mr Onofiok Luke, chairs the council.

Addressing journalists in Uyo, the state capital yesterday, the chairman of the PDP in the state, Elder Aniekan Akpan, said the committee would be inaugurated by the leader of the party and governor of the state on Monday.

While urging the members to show more than a passing interest in the assignment, Akpan underscored “the need for all hands to be on the deck, to ensure Akwa Ibom retains its status as PDP state since the return of democracy in 1999”.

He said, “Members have a serious assignment of preaching the gospel of PDP as a religion in Akwa Ibom since 1999, by knocking from door to door across the 31 local government areas.

“We are on the move and the train will soon move. The onus is on us to drum to everyone to join the train that would berth in victory in 2023.

“Therefore, my major appeal is to us to show commitment and drive the cause with all our candidates from the governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, and others for the National Assembly and House of Assembly seats.”