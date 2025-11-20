Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Tuesday charged the first batch of 100 postgraduate scholarship beneficiaries departing for Turkey to uphold the highest standards of discipline and academic excellence while serving as worthy ambassadors of the state. The Governor addressed the beneficiaries at the Yola International Airport as they travelled to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for their onward flight to Turkey.

Earlier, during a pre-departure orientation programme held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Yola, the Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, who represented Governor Fintiri, congratulated the scholars and reiterated the administration’s strong belief in the transformative power of education and the potential of Adamawa’s youth.

“This scholarship is a demonstration of our continued investment in human capital development. You are going to represent Adamawa State; avoid distractions, remain focused, obey the laws of your host country, and make us proud,” the Governor told the beneficiaries.

The 100 scholars, selected under the Fintiri WiN (We iNvest) Project, were drawn from all 21 Local Government Areas of the state and will pursue master’s degrees in Engineering, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Architecture, and Medical Sciences at reputable universities in Turkey.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Umar Garba Pella, stated that the selection process was transparent and merit-based, ensuring equitable representation across the state. He urged the students to exhibit good conduct, perseverance, and respect for Turkish laws and authorities throughout their stay.

Executive Director of the Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund, Dr. Joshua Kwanamu, described the initiative as a historic milestone in the state’s education sector. He commended Governor Fintiri for his sustained commitment to raising educational standards and noted that the scholars’ training abroad would directly contribute to Adamawa’s socio-economic development upon their return.

Parents and beneficiaries who spoke at the event expressed profound gratitude to the Governor for what they described as “life-changing opportunities.” Many pledged to justify the huge investment by excelling academically and returning to serve the state.

Speaking on behalf of the scholars, one of the beneficiaries assured the Governor that they would remain disciplined, focused, and committed to bringing honour to Adamawa State.

The Turkey scholarship programme is the latest in a series of education-focused interventions by the Fintiri administration, which has consistently prioritised youth empowerment and human capital development since 2019.