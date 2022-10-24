The First Independent Power Limited(FIPL), a Sahara Power Group company, has announced the appointment of Dr. Kenechukwu Nwangwu as its new managing director/CEO, as FIPL moves to ramp up generation via alternative energy sources.

According to the group managing director, Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, the appointment will drive FIPL’s ongoing transformation towards sustainable and efficient power generation, especially, in the Niger Delta and South-South regions of Nigeria.

Adesina said, since acquisition in 2013, FIPL had achieved a remarkable capacity increase from 143 MW to 429 MW through continuous investment in overhauls, technology, and human capital.

He also commended the Rivers state government for its unwavering support and contribution to FIPL’s continuing success.

“We will continue to strengthen our collaboration with the government and good people of Rivers State towards enhancing industrialisation and galvanizing socio-economic growth through FIPL’s efficient power generation and corporate citizenship,” he said.

Adesina added that FIPL’s team of young engineers continue to infuse technology driven solutions that are facilitating top performance “while preparing FIPL for a future of smart energy generation powered by a healthy mix of different energy sources.”

Nwangwu who brings over two decades of professional experience to FIPL, said he found the FIPL project exceptional and future ready.