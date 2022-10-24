The national President, Petroleum and National Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Osifo has pledged to push for the inclusion of Oil and Gas workers’ welfare in the federal Government ongoing reforms of the petroleum sector.

Osifo stated this in an interview with the press, at the just concluded PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit which ended with a gala night and award dinner in Abuja.

The three-day Energy and Labour Summit with the themed: “Energy Transition and its Effects on the Workforce in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Sector,” ended with presentation of awards to deserving stakeholders in the oil and gas sectors as well as prizes to winners of PENGASSAN Secondary School Essay competition.

He said the reform in the oil and gas sector has not taken into cognisance the welfare of workers.

“Along the discussions, they have focused on the industry; what will happen in the industry; how the industry will transcend; how will the financing be.

“So in PENGASSAN, we felt that the missing link has been the employees; so let us as an association focus on that area that is missing: that is the area of employees.