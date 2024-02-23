Properties worth millions were destroyed following a fire outbreak which engulfed many shops in Argungu Central Market under Argungu local government area of Kebbi State.

The chairman market traders association in the area, Malam Labbo Fakon-Sarki who briefed journalists over the unfortunate incident yesterday in Argungu lamented that shop owners in the market have lost properties worth millions to the inferno.

Governor Nasir Idris has sent a powerful delegation led by his deputy, Senator Abubakar Umar Tafidan Kebbi in order to sympathise with the affected victims.

Tafidan Kebbi during the sympathy visit presented a cash donation of 20 million to the victims on behalf of the governor.

He noted that the gesture was to cushion the pains being faced by the victims from the incident.