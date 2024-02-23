Twenty suspected bandits and six local members of Community Watch Corps (CWC) have been reportedly killed in a gun battle at Burdigau G community in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

The commandant of the Community Watch Corps, Sanusi Hassan and four other vigilante members from Birdigau met their death when they joined security operatives to raid bandits’ hideout.

A credible source in the area revealed that the security operatives were on a mission to dislodge the criminals from their new hideout, following intelligence finding that notorious bandit kingpins, Dankarami and Barbaru had established a new hideout.

According to him, the hoodlums put a strong resistance to their operation which resulted in the tragedy, but they also inflicted massive casualties on the bandits.

“The operation faced stiff resistance from the bandits as the clash claimed the lives of six individuals on the security side and over 20 from the side of the criminals.

“Sanusi Hassan, the Katsina Community Watch Commander (KCWC) for Kankara LGA displayed remarkable courage, eliminating numerous bandits before tragically falling in the line of duty,” he said.

The source also announced that the incident led to an air assault targeting Dinary Primary School in Yargoje village, where the fleeing bandits reportedly gathered, as an unidentified number of bandits were killed in the strike.

Although security agencies were yet to confirm the incident, the information officer Kankara local government area, Suleiman Ibrahim, confirmed the incident and said the terrorists also injured two police personnel and two officers of the Katsina Community Watch Corps during the clash.