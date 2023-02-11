The Federal Secretariat in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has been gutted by fire on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fire outbreak which occurred at about 4.39pm was a result of a mechanical fault.

It was further gathered that prompt intervention of the men of the Kwara State Fire Service saved the gigantic building from total destruction.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, put the estimated cost of property saved from the inferno at a billion naira.

Adekunle added: “The fire outbreak which was reported today (Saturday) by one Mrs Jostina who quickly summoned the brigade to the scene of occurrence at about 14:39hours, was subdued by the firepower of the fire crews which did not allow it spread beyond the seat of fire.

“The leading officer of the crew who attended the incident announced that they arrived promptly at the scene and they were able to limit the damage caused by the ravaging fire to a solar panel.

“The officer added that the cause of the fire incident was due to mechanical fault which led to overheating and caught fire.”