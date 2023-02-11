Nigerian hip hop artiste, Felix Philemon Sola, from the stable of Tree of Life Entertainment, has added to the list of topnotch entertaining songs in the Nigerian music industry, with the release of his new single titled ‘Busybody’.

Speaking shortly after the song hit the airwaves, Skillager stated that: “I have always loved hip hop songs, I engaged in a lot of rap battles in my early days, and I believe I can do a lot with Rap and create amazing sounds, I kept on growing and discovering myself and knew I could do more, that is the birth of my new sound.

“I always want to pass a message with my sound because I believe music is a form of communication, so I create conscious sound and also not to be boring I try to make it very engaging with a feel of Afro-fusion, I am still growing and intend to discover more, because it is also a learning process and you never know it all when it comes to creating music.”

Commenting on the choice of the song title, the artiste noted that: “Busy body is a very special song to me, one because it is my first single for the year and also because it is been a while I put out a project since after my last Ep in 2020, it is a song that appreciates every beautiful African lady out there and I titled it busy body because our women are blessed and we the men love it, so it is just a song to appreciate every beautiful black woman out there.”

While assuring his teeming fans of a much more productive year 2023, Sola added: “This year is a very special year for me and i know it is going to be one of the biggest years of my career, because we are trying to build a whole community, I am looking forward to a wonderful year 2023 and I am sure we are all in this together with the fans because without them I won’t be here or even be able to do anything, just watch this space closely it is 2023 and forever on God.”

In his remarks on why he signed Skillager to his record label, Chief Executive Officer of Tree of Life Entertainment, Irhuesogie Alexander Ogbewi, popularly known as Salt, who described the Skillager as a multitalented artiste stated that: “Patience is one big tool that is very rare and I admire that in him. He is multitalented, I do not think there will be a time he will bore his fans because like his name implies, he is a man with many skills.

“Meeting someone like Skillager is a very wonderful thing to me, he was willing for us to start from where we were and to use what we had, he was always content and he is still.

“It has been three years since we put pens to paper, we have been working, recreating and mastering our craft because we believe the competition out there is huge and we understand how consistency is one of the keys to succeed.”