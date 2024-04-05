A fire incident on Thursday broke out from the ICT unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (LASUTH) Ikeja, gutting some sections of the facility.

It was gathered that firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to the incident at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital to put out the fire.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye who confirmed the fire outbreak disclosed that firefighters successfully extinguished the inferno.

According to her, “The fire originated in the ICT room of the institutional hospital, situated at the Hematology Clinic of the Pre-Pharmacy block.

“Prompt action from the Ikeja Fire Station of the agency ensured that the fire was contained within the room of its origin, preventing it from spreading to other areas.

Meanwhile, the management of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has said investigations are underway to determine the cause of a fire outbreak at the Information and Communications Technology Unit of the hospital.

The management of LASUTH who made the disclosure in a statement issued by Ms Oluwaseyi Adewale, Head, Public Affairs Department, LASUTH, on Thursday in Lagos said that there were no casualties.