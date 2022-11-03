Fire gutted a two-storey building, housing Art Deco furniture-interiors- electronics and another storey building at Akindeko area of Alekuwodo in Osogbo, Osun State capital in the early hours of Thursday.

The fire incident reportedly started in the Art Deco furniture-interiors- electronics building at about 1:30 am and spread to the other building despite efforts by fire fighters.

The cause of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained as of press time but may be as a result of electric spark.

The Federal Fire Service and Osun State fire service had hectic time putting out the fire after multi-naira properties had been destroyed.

Speaking on the incident, a chief superintendent of NSCDC, Osun State Command, Abioye Toyin who estimated damage at hundreds of millions of naira said early findings revealed that there was a spark which the little fire from it landed on foam and from there, it engulfed the two buildings.

“I got a call from headquarters that there is fire outbreak around 2am. Immediately, I call some of my men, we rushed down to this place. on getting here, we have men of Federal Fire Service and Osun State Fire Service on ground to put out the fire. We supported them to ensure that the fire does not go out of control.

“Although it was a serious fire, but there was no casualty. Quantifying the loss will run to hundreds of millions

“Finding so far revealed that there was there was electricity spark which the little fire from it landed on foam mattress and from there it engulfed the two buildings.”