Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State has debunked the rumoured death of its former acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Anthony Elujoba.

A statement made available to journalists in Osogbo by the university’s public relations officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the rumoured death is unfounded.

“The attention of the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been drawn to an unfounded rumour making the rounds in the social media that a former acting vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Anthony Elujoba is dead.

“The rumour was not only false but wicked, malicious, unfortunate and downright satanic. Most unfortunate was that a few conventional media houses also aired the rumours on their frequency modulation, abandoning the age – long media maxim of ” if in doubt, leave out”.

“To put the record straight, Prof Anthony Elujoba is not dead. It’s true that he had an auto crash and he has been on admission in the hospital, it is heart warming to know that he is responding to treatment.

“We, therefore, want the general public to disregard, in its entirety, the malicious rumour and be praying for quick recovery of the erudite scholar”, Olarewaju stated.