The Office of the Special Adviser (SA) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the Block C of the Federal Secretariat, Phase (II) Abuja, has been gutted by fire on Saturday.

In a statement by the media director in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mohammed Ahmed, the incident took place at about 2:30pm on Saturday.

He said the building gutted by fire houses the office of the Special Adviser to the President on SDGs.

The statement read: “The fire was triggered by an explosion from the Electrical Utility Room on the 3rd Floor of Block C being used as a Solar and Inverter Room by the present occupant, Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The incident, which was brought under control by the prompt response of personnel from the Federal, as well as the FCT Fire Services at about 5:00 p. m., affected the Utility Rooms on the second to the eighth floors of the building.”

According to the statement, the Permanent Secretaries, Common Services Office in the OHCSF, Mrs. Lydia Jafiya and Special Duties Office, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, and Directors from the affected MDAs were on ground, while the operation lasted.

As at the time of going to press, the loss and damages caused by the fire have not been ascertained.