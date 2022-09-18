An early morning fire outbreak, on Sunday, has destroyed property worth about N8.5m in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The fire incident, which occurred at Olorunsogo area of Ilorin at about 2.58am, affected a building containing seven flats.

The spokesman of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said it was caused by power surge.

“This incident took place at No. 63, Lawyer Laro Street, Olorunshogo area, Ilorin in Ilorin West local government area.

“On getting to the scene, we realised that the whole building had been engulfed by the blazing fire due to the late call by the sympathizer.

“Although, the conflagration was huge, however our firemen were able to demonstrate high level of professionalism and in no time the ravaging inferno was totally extinguished.

“The leading officer of the firemen crew who attended to the incident revealed that even though the fire was caused by power surge but a pressing iron was also met plug in,” Adekunle added.