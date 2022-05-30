A healthcare firm, Lilong International Nigeria Limited, has advocated the use of energy medicine to tackle ailments in Nigeria.

Energy medicine is a belief that life force of the body, including the electric, magnetic, and electromagnetic fields, affect human health and can promote healing.

The country manager in Nigeria, Lilong International, Mr Hao Wangjun, at the firm’s first car award and anniversary celebration in Lagos, said energy medicine was capable of preventing and curing many ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, infections, among others.

He said, “We are a biotechnology company that is strong in research, in development and basically biotech research. Over the years, we have tailored our research within the scope of what we call energy medicine.”

Energy medicine has been for years, Wangjun said, adding that what Lilong has brought to Nigeria is the far infrared energy spectrum project, which captures that of the sun within the white spectrum of the electro magnetic radiation coming from the sun that is put inside what is called the “energy room.”

He said the far infrared contains amazing health benefits for mankind, stating that research had confirmed its harmlessness.

“Our concept revolves around three major issues – the first one is micro circulation, which is when far infrared hits the body – it will penetrate. Then, it has a resonance effect.

“We have a natural infra energy inside us, and that is why when we rub our palms together, they generate heat. When the outside hits the one within, there is a resonance, and that causes molecules to be excited inside the body, and this allows for the dredging of toxins out of the body.

“The thermal effect is also the raising of the body’s core temperature, and when that happens, there is a process where nitric oxide is released inside the body while the person is in the energy room. The nitric oxide opens the blood channel and once this happens, all the things, including cholesterol and metabolic wastes that have clogged the blood vessel, would be dredged out,” he explained.

A major stakeholder, Adebayo Temenu, said the anniversary was packaged to appreciate customers and partners in Nigeria over the last one year.

“Our experience centre in Lagos is available to Nigerians free of charge. People can come to enjoy far infrared energy spectrum without paying a dime,” he added.