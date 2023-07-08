Firm Expands QSR Services To Abuja

Burger King, leading quick service restaurant and globally renowned fast-food chain, has made its long-awaited debut in Abuja QSR market to bring valuable employment to generate more jobs for Gwarinpa community of the nations capital city while expanding food supply chain market in strategic areas.

The brand’s arrival in Abuja marks the beginning of an exciting journey that promises to revolutionize the QSR fast-food landscape in the city and beyond.

The grand opening of the first Burger King outlet in Abuja took place in the vibrant neighborhood of Gwarinpa, eliciting excitement and delight from eager food enthusiasts. The launch event witnessed a massive turnout of attendees, all eager to savor the iconic taste of Burger King’s signature offerings.

Speaking at the official Launch in the Nation’s capital city, Ellie Yousef, General Manager of Burger King Nigeria, shared his excitement about the significant impact of the grand launch, while affirming that its a great pride in our ability to generate job opportunities for the Gwarinpa community.

Yousef said Burger King Nigeria is dedicated to investing in our employees and fostering a supportive atmosphere that promotes their professional development by empowering individuals with valuable employment, we believe we are contributing to the broader progress and prosperity of the nation.”

Also speaking, Victoria Buzugbe, the Marketing Coordinator of Allied Foods & Confectionery Services Limited, expressed her enthusiasm for the opening of the Abuja branch, while highlighting the extensive consumer demand for Burger King in the region.