Burger King Unveils Merchandising Food Outlet In Lagos

Burger King has unveiled its merchandising food chain outlet in Nigeria’s bustling metropolis. This further reaffirms its position as global leader in the fast food chain with the official opening ceremony of a new burger merchandise outlet in Surulere community of Lagos State, to meet the increasing demand for high quality fast food.

The official grand opening ceremony took place on Saturday, June 3, 2022, to present the new Burger King Outlet in Surulere. This expansion comes shortly after the recent inauguration of another branch in Lekki Phase 1, showcasing Burger King’s commitment to meet increasing demand in the fastfood landscape.

This successful launch reaffirms Burger King’s position as a global leader in the fast-food industry with their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centric performance.