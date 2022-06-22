Lexshield Property Limited, has intensified efforts to curb fraudulent practices in the real estate sector.

The company also commended the Lagos State government and other stakeholders for regulating the sector.

The managing director, Lexshield Properties Limited, Adedayo Ajayi, stated this at the official signing of Brand Ambassador and Realtors Incentive Awards in Lagos. Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, was unveiled as the Brand Ambassador.

Ajayi said that investors were no longer vulnerable, as they now engage due diligence before buying any property. He revealed that verify the lands and firm before taking any investment decision, adding that the accreditation process from governing bodies had been helpful in reducing fraudulent activities.

Ajayi noted that, “Accreditation processes are now stricter. Lagos State has associations that help regulate the sector and masses are equipped with better information. People also involve their lawyers in the business transaction.” He condemned people who defraud others via social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that “Having studied with keen interest the housing deficit within our clime, we make real estate products very much achievable to the entire populace by providing flexible and affordable land/housing schemes which low, medium or high-income earners can key into.

“As a result of rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, population explosion and migration to cities and major satellite towns in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt and the other states in Nigeria, the need for affordable accommodation has become intense in recent times.”

Lexshield Properties trading under the name Lexshield Homes is a brand of Real Estate Development Company that exists on its own. The Company offers and creates a new paradigm shift to real estate development in Africa.