The federal government will train at least 12,000, junior low-rank civil servants, under the ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on financial literacy by December 2022.

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the official flag-off ceremony of the Service–Wide Financial Literacy Programme in the workplace on Financial Inclusion in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN) and other relevant stakeholders.

Represented by the permanent secretary in ministry, Mallam Aliyu Ahmed, the minister said the pilot stage will have 12,000 staff in the ministry benefit from the training but plans are underway to extend the opportunity to all federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDA