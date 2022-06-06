A communications consultancy firm based in Abuja, Credo Advisory, has celebrated its 5th anniversary on June 5, 2022 marking half a decade of collaboration with governments, international organizations, donors, and private sector to design and implement communication interventions to raise awareness on national and developmental issues.

Headed by Mrs. Awele Okigbo, as the chief Executive Officer/Founder, the consultancy also strives to build trust with diverse target groups, and to effect change in the national polity.

It specialises in providing services in public relations, digital communications, marketing, media relations, development communications, etc.

In celebrating this milestone, Okigbo says the firm’s success has been fuelled by working with passionate, dynamic people who share the same vision.

She stated, “Starting Credo was my way of creating a vehicle to support clients in achieving communication excellence. Apart from attaining significant impact with our client work, the rewarding part has been seeing the firm scale its services across various sectors and in Africa.”

In a goodwill message to the consultancy, former National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, expressed his gratitude to Credo for providing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 with risk and strategic communications technical assistance.