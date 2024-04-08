As part of measures to reduce food prices in the country, a consultancy firm, National Image, has stepped up efforts to provide 5,000 acres of land for farmers to combat hunger in the country.

The lead consultant of the firm, Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, who made this known during a farmers/stakeholders’ meeting at Agricultural Development Authority (ADA) Conference Centre, Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos State, said the land will be allocated for farming.

Bamigbade said apart from the allocation of farmlands, provision had been made for the distribution of fertiliser and a soft loan from financial institutions to support the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in line with food sufficiency for all Nigerians.

He also said a training programme will hold at Agege Local Government Secretariat Hall to equip would-be beneficiaries with the knowledge to deploy high-yield seedlings.

Also, the chairman, All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Otunba Oke Babafemi, expressed gratitude to National Image for the initiative which, he said, would assist in fighting hunger and providing employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

He also called on those who will benefit from the scheme to make good use of the opportunity in order to boost the economy of the country.

The project manager, Real Ideas Homes and Properties, Dr Ukaeru Macdonald Okechukwu, said the programme would be a significant boost to the agenda of the federal government for the country to attain sufficiency in food production.